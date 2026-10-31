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Prince Harry's biggest fear about William laid bare

Prince William accuseed of changing King Charles mind amid Harry's emotional plea

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

Published October 31, 2026

Prince Harrys biggest fear about William laid bare
Prince Harry's biggest fear about William laid bare

Prince Harry allegedly believes that his elder brother, Prince William, is the biggest hurdle in his return to the royal fold as he makes a desperate plea to return to his father and other senior royals.

The Duke is said to be 'worried' that the future King is allegedly turning the monarch against him.

A source revealed that the Duke is convinced his brother would love nothing more than to see him cut out completely.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fleeing back to US after failed UK test: 'Devastated'

Harry, according to a new claim, believes: "William is slowly turning his own father against him."

Previously, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six that William's circle believes "money and inheritance" are part of the reason behind the Sussexes' push to return to the UK.

However, King Charles' youngest son insists that money has nothing to do with this push. It's all about peace, as he genuinely does want a relationship with Charles.

The Sussexes reportedly have enormous expenses and there is always pressure to keep bringing money in.

While Harry, who has lived a life of incredible privilege compared to most, now feels immense pressure when it comes to his finances and future, William is looking at the bigger picture.

On the other hand, William does not want any new drama in the family. Focused on his future reign, he wants only trusted people around him, not those who struggle to keep things private and whose actions continue to linger in his thoughts as a fear.

READ MORE: Queen Camilla's unexpected gesture with powerful message: Details inside

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