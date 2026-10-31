Edo shares first message after Beatrice’s outing with Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, emerged on the scene just two days after his wife took a decisive step for the family.

It was believed that Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie not only be keeping a distance from their parents but also from each other as their royal statuses hung in balance.

The sisters seem to have taken a major U-turn in their plans as they were spotted with their mother Sarah Ferguson in UK after months of no public appearances together.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson smiles in first UK outing with Beatrice, Eugenie

This was a surprise outing and happened while King Charles is carrying out his high-stakes Caribbean tour.

Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who has been pouring in efforts into a slew of his luxury property development projects seems to have made his feelings clear on the matter: he will stay out of it.

The Banda founder shared an update after the outing, keeping the highlight on his work, but silently supporting his wife.

“Oxblood. That perfect point between burgundy, brown and red. Warm, sophisticated and endlessly seductive. A colour I will never tire of.”

There had been silence over his social media page for more than a week and this update shows that Edo could be using his platform to divert any extra attention away at a crucial time like this.

Edo and Beatrice have been subject to separation rumours for months prior to this, with sources citing that the couple had been facing issues due to Andrew and Fergie’s scandal.

They have since dismissed the rumours after making appearances together.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take heartbreaking step amid Andrew bombshell