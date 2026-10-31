Dune 3 stars deliver exciting news for fans ahead of movie release

Dune fans have a major reason to celebrate as the stars of the highly anticipated third installment have joined forces to deliver some exciting news.

Fulfilling fans’ demand, the Dune team has decided to give audiences a chance to revisit Arrakis on the big screen while offering an exclusive glimpse of what's coming next.

The official movie's Instagram account announced that Dune and Dune: Part Two are returning to IMAX theaters for a limited one-week engagement starting November 13.

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And that's not all! Moviegoers will also get to witness an exclusive sneak peek of Dune: Part Three, making the special theatrical re-release an even bigger treat for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

The announcement came with a hilarious video featuring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Kicking things off, Tom Holland’s wife told fans, "Well, lucky you guys, because we are releasing..." before breaking into a playful, swaying delivery of the announcement about bringing the first two films back for audiences to watch.

Meanwhile, Pugh and Chalamet hilariously tried to squeeze themselves into the camera frame, while the other stars struggled to contain their laughter at Zendaya's amusing delivery.

The video was a response to a fan request attached to the clip, which read, "They should re-release Dune and Dune 2 before Dune 3 comes out."

The Dune team heard them as fans are getting exactly the kind of cinematic treat they were hoping for.

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