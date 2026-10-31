Maya Jama's bizarre 'Celebrity Traitors' outfit sparks hilarious reaction

Maya's breakfast look drew comparisons to an air-conditioning duct

Maya Jama continues to make headlines for various reasons, including her wardrobe choices on The Celebrity Traitors.

The 32-year-old star arrived for breakfast ahead of Friday's grand finale wearing a dramatic coat.

The Love Island host also became the talk of fans when she stepped out in a mustard - coloured feathered coat with extra-wide shoulders.

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Maya's breakfast look drew comparisons to an air-conditioning duct and the tube of the back of a tumble dryer during Friday's show.

Fans were amused by voluminous coat and wrote on X: 'Maya's gone from being the Honey Monster to being a portable air con unit'

'I see Maya has found a new use for the tube from the back of the tumble dryer.

'Maya Jama dressed as an air conditioning unit?' 'Maya's coats really fascinates me'

'Is Maya wearing an air conditioning duct?'

It comes after Maya took centre stage in Friday night's final of The Celebrity Traitors, having made it all the way to the last episode as one of just two Traitors left in the game.

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