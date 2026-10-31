Claudia Winkleman breaks silence on picking Richard E Grant

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about her decision to pick Richard E Grant as a Traitor

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about her decision to pick Richard E Grant as a Traitor after he made one of the biggest gaffes in the show's history.

The host, 54, appeared on The Celebrity Traitors spin-off show Uncloaked on Friday following the grand finale.

During the show, Claudia was asked by Ed Gamble why she had picked Richard and what she made of the moment where he confessed to being a Traitor.

Claudia said: 'We couldn't not pick him. If you'd have been in that gold chat. It was what he wanted. I don't know if you've ever faced a three-year-old who really wants an ice-cream?

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'The answer is: "yes, Richard. I can't not give this to you. He really wanted to be a Traitor and he was excellent - at the beginning.

'He was even excellent when he said: "I am a Traitor". We've never had that before. I dropped my jacket potato. That was huge. I dropped it next to the clothing rail, every single item was sent back with flecks of tuna.'

The actor, 69, was the first person to be banished in the current series of the BBC show after he revealed he was a Traitor when asked by comedian Joe Lycett, 38.

Viewers watched on Friday as Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan, 48, and Sebastian Croft, 24, were crowned the winners following a nail-biting final.

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