Richard E. Grant on idea of being with another woman after wife's death

Actor and presenter Richard E. Grant is not hoping to find love again after the death of his wife Joan Washington.

The Star Wars actor, 61, opened up about life ever since her death in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Culture Magazine.

"The idea of being sixty-seven and three quarters and taking my kit off is so mortifying, I'd have to be in a Krakatoan cave without a crack of light," he told the publication.

The actor explained how despite it being four years since his wife's tragic demise, he doesn't feel "lonely" enough to find another partner.

However, the Saltburn actor did not shun every possibility of finding love again in the future, admitting that it might change later.

"That may change. I'm hopeful-minded and open-hearted but I'm not looking for it."

Richard currently lives with his daughter Olivia and her husband, which helps to distract him from spiralling into the pits of grief.

Before Joan's sudden death, Richard said that his wife had gone through a long list of eligible women and hilariously ruled all of them out.

"She was hilarious. A month before she died, she went through all the women, the women who were either single, divorced or available or widowed, that we knew, and she basically went through all of them like a lioness and gave me a reason why I shouldn't pursue any of them," the actor shared on The Lulu Podcast: Turning Points.

"And I knew how much she loved me by doing that..."

The actor also denied looking for love actively. "I have no expectation that I will fall in love again, which is not to say that it couldn't or wouldn't happen, I'm not there on a dating app trying to find it."

He continued, "I feel fulfilled and sustained without feeling like I've lost my better half, which I have."

He also admitted to writing emails to his late wife to this day.

"I have no woolly spiritual delusion that she's hearing this, or that I'm going to get a response, but it somehow keeps the connection going. So I write to her, 'Dear J, today would really have amused you...' It makes it feel like that person is still there—it's an ongoing conversation."