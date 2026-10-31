Meghan Markle's UK dream turns into total humiliation with fresh blow

Meghan Markle has been hit with a third blow in a row since touching down in Britain with Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in August, turning what was meant to be a triumphant homecoming into total humiliation.

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle empire is facing a full-blown crisis, with sales falling to zero after the horrifying allegations involving her father Thomas Markle.

The upsetting allegations and investigation have sent shockwaves through the family and raised deeply disturbing questions about what happened, who knew what, and when.

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For Meghan, the fallout seems to be a commercial disaster. Her business is built around selling picture-perfect domestic bliss, family values and an aspirational lifestyle.

The lates blow seems to be a nightmare as consumers are talking about the allegations surrounding her own family instead of talking about her products.

“Sales were already terrible when the allegations first surfaced. Now they’ve fallen to zero,” a source revealed to Rob Shuter.

“This is about something far more serious than a business setback. These are deeply disturbing allegations, and people are horrified. Nobody wants to be sold a fantasy of family happiness while questions this serious remain unanswered.”

“Meghan cannot simply turn the page and pretend this isn’t happening. The allegations are extremely serious, and people want answers. Her lifestyle brand is now caught in the middle of a family scandal that refuses to go away,” the source adds.

Questions are also being raised about what Meghan knew, when she knew it, and why the controversy is only now receiving such public attention.

For the Duchess, the challenge is enormous. She is said to be under extraordinary pressure.

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