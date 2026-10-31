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Phoebe Bridgers overwhelms fans with special guest during Lost Tour

Phoebe Bridgers brings out Halloween surprise for fans at phone-free concert

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Published October 31, 2026

Phoebe Bridgers overwhelms fans with special guest during Lost Tour
Phoebe Bridgers overwhelms fans with special guest during Lost Tour

Phoebe Bridgers brought fans a special show for Halloween, including two guest appearances.

The 32-year-old indie musician performed Silk Chiffon with MUNA as one of the surprise songs during the first The Lost Tour show in Los Angeles, as well as Savior Complex with Billie Eilish.

The Scott Street hitmaker has a strict no-phone policy at her tour so fans were unable to capture the monumental moment, but they later took to social media and gushed over the unbelievable experience.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers pays tribute to 'beloved' Bo Burnham during tour

Reacting to the news, fans flocked to the comments, and wrote, "SILK CHIFFON WHAT," and "i will never be the same."

A third exclaimed, "PHOEBE BRIDGERS WATCH OUT," while another chimed in, "life changing ughhhh."

Someone else penned, "the way billie just casually pulling up for savior complex while muna brings silk chiffon energy on the same night is so la coded. like this city really gets fed and then acts like its nothing."

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major announcement ahead of 'SNL'

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