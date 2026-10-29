Phoebe Bridgers pays tribute to 'beloved' Bo Burnham during tour

Phoebe Bridgers included an emotional tribute to her beau Bo Burnham during her San Francisco show of The Lost Tour, and left fans in awe.

The 32-year-old indie musician performed a cover of That Funny Feeling by Burnham and announced it as ”it’s written by my beloved.”

The surprise song which came as a tribute to the artist, 36, became a moment on social media despite it strictly being a no-phone show.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers gives rare glimpse into Bo Burnham romance amid tour

Fans flocked to the comments and gushed about the gesture, writing, "I WAS THERE," and "oh my god," wrote another.

While a third quipped, "DELETE DELETE DELETE THIS DIDNT HAPPEN DELETE FOR MY MENTAL HEALTH," and "im blowing my brains out."

More exclaimed, "WWWHHHAAAATTTTTTT," and "TAKE ME OUT BACK NOW."

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