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King Charles presented with unique gift after leaving conservationists impressed

King Charles makes touching promise while planting tree in Bahamas

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Published October 31, 2026

King Charles presented with unique gift after leaving conservationists impressed

King Charles left conservationists impressed during his visit to Bonefish Pond National Park in the Bahamas.

King Charles was curious about the country's natural environment helped turn a royal engagement into a memorable occasion.

The monarch, who serves as patron of the Bahamas National Trust, visited the park in New Providence on Wednesday, meeting young people involved in the organisation's Education and Conservation Programme.

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The Bahamas National Trust later shared its gratitude for the royal visit, recalling the King's memorable words to the nation, “I reach! Amen.”

During his visit, Charles heard how they teach young people about stewardship and the importance of preserving the Bahamas' natural beauty for future generations. 

He also learned about the vital role coastal wetlands play in protecting the environment, particularly during high tides.

The head of the foundation revealed that the King asked so many questions during his tour that he ended up partially leading it himself.

After being introduced to the silver buttonwood tree, known for its ability to thrive in salty coastal conditions, Charles joined the organisation's Director of Science, Lindy Knowles, to plant a buttonwood tree.

As he planted it, the King offered a hopeful remark about its future growth, saying: “I hope to see you taller and stronger when I return.”

Charles also received a special red mangrove print created by coloured pencil artist Kim Smith as a memento of his visit.

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