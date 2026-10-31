Elvis Presley Granddaughter reacts as Harry Styles channels the late legend

Harry Styles' Elvis Presley-inspired Harryween performance got a special seal of approval from someone with a particularly close connection to the legendary King of Rock and Roll.

Presley's granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, was spotted enjoying the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s Halloween concert at Madison Square Garden.

A video circulating on social media shows the Daisy Jones & The Six star watching Harry perform at his October 30, Harryween show in New York City.

READ MORE: Harry Styles dresses as Elvis Presley for 'Harryween' night

Standing in the stands alongside Zoë, Anne and Gemma, the actress appeared completely caught up in the performance.

She was seen singing along, dancing, recording the moment on her phone and smiling throughout the show.

The clip captures the Under The Bridge actress enjoying the Golden singer’s performance of his hit song Watermelon Sugar, as he took the stage dressed in an Presley-inspired look.

Harry opened the Halloween concert channeling the late music icon, making the evening particularly special for fans of both artists.

The actress's presence made the performance even more noteworthy, given her family connection to Elvis.

Moreover, later that night, the As It Was singer also recreated his The X Factor audition look from 2010.

READ MORE: Harry Styles recreates his 16-year-old ‘X Factor' audition look at Harryween