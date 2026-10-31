Harry Styles recreates his 16-year-old ‘X Factor’ audition look at Harryween

Harry Styles just took concertgoers on a trip down memory lane, leaving One Direction fans emotional.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker surprised the live audience at his 2026 Harryween show by transforming into his 16-year-old self.

He recreated his look from the decade old The X Factor audition that changed his life forever.

READ MORE: Harry Styles dresses as Elvis Presley for 'Harryween' night

Performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, October 30, the Golden singer brought back the shy teenager who first captured hearts during his 2010 X Factor audition.

Dressed in an outfit inspired by his younger self, the now 32-year-old performer even delivered the memorable introduction, "I work in a bakery... I'm 16..." as fans were transported back to the beginning of his journey to stardom.

The As It Was vocalist also performed Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely, the song he famously sang during his original audition.

Seeing the global superstar revisit the very moment that introduced him to millions of fans made the performance particularly special, especially for longtime One Direction supporters who have followed his journey since his teenage years.

In another Halloween spectacle, Styles also channelled Elvis Presley earlier in the show, sporting a white pantsuit, cape and gold sunglasses.

Meanwhile, his backing band joined the throwback theme by recreating different iconic fashion eras from the singer's career.

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