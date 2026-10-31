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King Charles joins Antigua PM for anthem ceremony, Queen prepares to arrive

King Charles's Guyana visit comes to an end with royal farewell at Cheddi Jagan Airport

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Published October 31, 2026

King Charles joins Antigua PM for anthem ceremony, Queen prepares to arrive

King Charles's arrival followed the conclusion of his state visit to Guyana, where he was seen off at airport on Friday by senior officials, including Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips and Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Hilton Todd.

The monarch touched down at V.C. Bird International Airport at 7.48pm on Friday, October 30, marking his first visit to the country since becoming King.


He was greeted on arrival by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, alongside Governor-General Rodney Williams and Lady Williams. 

Minister of Works and Housing Maria Bird-Browne was also among the dignitaries waiting to welcome His Majesty.

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene and national hero Sir Vivian Richards were also present for the royal arrival.

As Charles stood on the airport dais, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Band performed the national anthems of both countries, beginning with Britain's 'God Save the King' before playing 'Fair Antigua and Barbuda'.

Queen Camilla will accompany her husband during the engagements linked to the gathering.

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