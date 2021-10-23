T20 World Cup: Every team needs to have 'close look' at Sri Lanka, says skipper Shanaka

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Every team needs to have 'close look' at Sri Lanka, says skipper Shanaka

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

  • Sri Lanka's well-balanced side, a mystery spinner and a reliable run-getters, stormed through the first round.
  • "Players have made their mark in this tournament already, so every team has to have a close look at them," skipper Shanaka says.
  • Sri Lanka dismissed Namibia for 96, Ireland for 101 and then the Netherlands for just 44.

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka start their T20 World Cup Super 12 campaign on Sunday with skipper Dasun Shanaka insisting "every team has to look at us" after an impressive run through qualifying.

Despite a build-up dogged by controversy and indifferent form, the 2014 champions are suddenly being mentioned as potential title winners.

Their well-balanced side, boasting two express fast bowlers, a mystery spinner and a cross-section of reliable run-getters, stormed through the first round.

"It's a simple message. The boys have done well, and they have shown their skills, and they have shown what they really can do in this tournament," said Shanaka on Saturday.

Related items

"They have made their mark in this tournament already, so every team has to have a close look at them, so it's really good for us."

The performances back up his confidence.

They dismissed Namibia for 96, Ireland for 101 and then the Netherlands for just 44.

Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have rattled batsmen with raw pace despite the sluggish wickets of the Gulf.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana, the 21-year-old off-break bowler who only made his international debut, has already left batsmen bamboozled.

He goes into the second round with seven wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka both hit half-centuries against Ireland to rescue their team from a perilous 8-3 at one stage.

It's a far cry from the team's build-up to the event.

Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were all banned for a year for breaching the team's coronavirus bubble in England in July.

Ranked 10 in the world, they arrived in the Gulf with just three wins and nine defeats in 12 T20 matches in 2021.

That included a series of whitewashes against England and South Africa.

'Takes the dew'

Shanaka hailed the dressing room influence of former skipper and now team mentor Mahela Jayawardene.

Some media reports claimed that Jayawardene was to leave the team ahead of the Super 12s to return home to see his family.

Jayawardene said he had spent "135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June" but would still carry out his role with the squad by distance.

"It's a real good investment to the boys, mostly to the youngsters. They gained a lot of experience from him and a lot of advice," said Shanaka.

"It makes it easier for me as a captain, as well, so it's been really good this far."

On Sunday, Sri Lanka face Bangladesh who also had to qualify for the Super 12.

They lost their opener by six runs to Scotland before beating Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Shakib Al Hasan has been key for Bangladesh with 20 runs and taking 2-17 against the Scots, hitting 42 and claiming 3-28 against co-hosts Oman and then making 46 and taking 4-9 against PNG.

Coach Russell Domingo was relieved to see Bangladesh playing their second-round matches in the afternoon and not the crushing humidity of the evening.

"I think the scheduling, the way it's worked, the 2:00 pm start suits us big time," he said.

"It takes the dew out of the equation. I know a lot of other teams are very focused on the dew.

"With us playing all our games at 2pm is not in the equation for us. I think our spinners will come very much into the competition."

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

