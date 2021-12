District Karak is a district in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It is situated to the south of Kohat District and on the north side of Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts on the main Indus Highway between Peshawar and Karachi – it is 123 km from the provincial capital Peshawar.

District Profile

Area: 3,372 Sq KM

Population: 706,299

Languages: Pashto

Tehsils: 3

Number of Village Councils: 57

Number of Neighborhood Councils: 4

National Assembly Seats: 1

Provincial Assembly Seats: 2

Police Stations: 9