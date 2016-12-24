Heavy fog engulfs Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, disrupts traffic

LAHORE: Several parts of the country including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar were taken over by heavy fog, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to close Allama Iqbal International Airport till 9 am due to heavy fog that descended on Lahore.

Due to zero visibility, the motorway police have closed the Lahore-Sheikhupura highway and Faisalabad-Pindi Bhattiya section of the motorway till the fog settles down.

Peshawar-Rashki interchange has also been closed down by the motorway police, as fog surrounds Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Poor visibility due to fog is also reported from Shahrah-e-Faisal’s airport signal up till Malir halt in Karachi.

Super Highway, DHA City and its surrounding areas are also facing zero visibility.

