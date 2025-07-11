Cop killed, Rangers man hurt in Karachi gunfight over 'personal dispute'

A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/File

A police officer was killed and a Rangers personnel injured after personnel from the two forces exchanged fire during a clash in Karachi’s SITE-A Area, police said on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Keamari Captain (retd) Faizan Ali, initial investigations revealed that an argument broke out between the two men, which escalated into a shootout.

The slain police officer was identified as Waseem Akhtar, who was posted at Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station.

The injured Rangers official, Nauman, is currently unconscious and under treatment in the hospital.

The SSP stated that two 9mm pistols were recovered from the scene. Nauman is said to be deployed with the 34 Wing of the paramilitary force. Once he regains consciousness, his statement will be recorded for legal proceedings.

He added that formal action has been initiated under the prescribed legal framework.