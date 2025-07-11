Minister Aun Chaudhry attends Srebrenica genocide anniversary ceremony

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry writes as he attends an event to mark the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica on July 11, 2025. — Pakistani Embassy in Sarajevo

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide held in Potočari, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 11 — the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica” as marked by the United Nations.

At the solemn ceremony, Chaudhry conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's good wishes and prayers for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina to top Bosnian leadership, including Member of the Presidency Dr Denis Bećirović, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Defence Minister Zukan Helez, and Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković.

The minister also presented a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz to the Bosnian leadership, which was read out during the event, reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity and recognition of the tragic events of 1995.

In his remarks and interactions, Chaudhry highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political, and moral support for Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 1992–95 war.

He recalled that 3,000 Pakistani troops were deployed in Tuzla under the UN Peacekeeping mission and were among the earliest responders to the survivors of Srebrenica.

He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance in support of international law and human rights, opposing the politics of denial and impunity in global contexts — whether in Srebrenica, Palestine, or Jammu & Kashmir.

Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding peace, dignity, freedom, and justice across the world, and its continuing support for causes rooted in mutual respect and fairness.