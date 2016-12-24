Citizens in Rawalpindi fight off gas load-shedding through this unique way

RAWALPINDI: Citizens troubled with long hours of gas load-shedding have devised a unique way to take hot water baths this winter.

They pay Rs20 to a man who heats water with the help of a coal fire and provides customers with a make-shift public shower cubicle—a few bed sheets which serve as curtains--- in the middle of a busy thoroughfare.

While many men who come for baths are happy with the arrangement, others complain that it is against basic modesty. "What will our mothers ans sisters who pass through this street say when they see us in this state," said one such man.

Gas load-shedding has hit hard Punjab, where residents spend several hours without the essential amenity.

Housewives complaint that they face problems cooking. While schoolchildren they have to leave without breakfast in the morning.

0



0





