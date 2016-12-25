Birmingham man transforms back garden into north pole with Christmas lights

Related Stories American house lit up by one million Christmas lights

BIRMINGHAM: A 25-year-old Birmingham man spent £12,000 on Christmas lights this year for the festive season. The dazzling display of lights has transformed his back garden into north pole.



Dave Andrew, a retail worker has a lifelong passion for Christmas lights. Aged 13, he bought his first set of lights & now what is described as his mini winter wonderland is lit with 25000 sets of lights.



But over the years he's been raising money for different charities as well. The visiting families especially the children love the display & they contribute to his noble cause, says Dave. So far he has raised more than £10,000 of donation money.

It takes Dave & couple of his friends about two months to put together the elaborate display.

0



0





