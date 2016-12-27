‘Pakistan the fourth biggest contributor of doctors to the US’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is the fourth biggest country to provide doctors to the United States, president and chief executive officer of the Federation of State Medical Boards of United States Dr Humayun J. Chaudhry said.

Dr Humayun J.Chaudhry visited the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) offices on Monday. PMDC President Dr Shabbir Lehri along with its council members and staff welcomed him.

Dr. Humaiyun Chaudhry appreciated the system of medical and dental education in Pakistan.

He said that till to date, 12,000 Pakistani national physicians and specialists doctors are working in 50 different states of USA.

He added that out of 12,000 doctors 3,100 doctors had graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences, 1,900 from King Edward Medical college, then from Agha Khan University and also Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore.

He apprised that the Pakistani national doctors in USA are having a very good repute and are considered the best doctors.

He also added that Pakistan is the fourth biggest county to provide doctors to the USA and it is expected that in near future Pakistan will become the third (3rd) biggest country in this regard.

He added that he is very impressed that Pakistan is getting more advanced in the field of medicine and system of medical dental education and its standard is at par with the west.

He congratulated PM&DC on being a responsible monitoring body and maintaining good standard of education in Pakistani medical and dental colleges.

—Originally published in The News

