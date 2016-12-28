Revocation of Indus Waters Treaty will set dangerous precedent, says Pak

KARACHI: Foreign Secretary of Pakistan said on Tuesday that the unilateral revocation of Indus water treaty from India would set a dangerous precedent.

Aziz Ahmed Chaudhry said that it is a responsibility of international community to ensure that India follows international law in view of maintaining regional peace and security.

Earlier, in an interview in Washington, Tariq Fatemi said Pakistan's position is based on the principles enshrined in the treaty, adding that the treaty must be honoured in letter and spirit.

The treaty signed in 1960, gives India control over the three eastern rivers of the Indus basin while it gives Pakistan authority over the three western rivers.

The latest of issues between Pakistan and Indian over Indus Waters Treaty is a new project, which the neighbouring arch-foe wants to establish on River Chenab. Pakistan has termed it a violation of the treaty.

Earlier to this, India sought more time to address Pakistan's concerns over technical issues of Indus Waters Treaty, according to Vikas Swarup, a spokesperson for Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

However, the very statement cautioned Pakistani authorities, who say India has already completed one such project using the same strategy on various occasions, which cannot be included in the treaty.

The Indian side has also repeatedly threatened to revoke the treaty and stop the flow of waters into Pakistan in recent months.

