After five years, PIA resumes UK flights as fake pilot licence issue cleared

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 comes in over houses to land at Heathrow Airport in west London on June 8, 2020.—AFP

Pilot qualifications now closely vetted to meet UK/EU standards.

New licensing system includes external examiners and oversight.

Pakistani pilots remain highly regarded and in demand globally.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights to the United Kingdom on Saturday, marking its first service in more than five years since a ban that was imposed over a fake pilot licence scandal.

The Islamabad–Manchester flight could open the door for operations to several other British cities, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Faisal, said on Thursday, according to The Telegraph.

Faisal noted that the issues which led to the suspension had been resolved, adding that the airline had worked to restore confidence after the 2020 Karachi plane crash that killed 97 people and exposed the use of bogus licences among some pilots.

Before the disaster struck, the pilots of the fateful flight were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed attempt to land, according to officials.

The government opened criminal investigations into 50 pilots and at least five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure licences.

The probes followed roughly three months after authorities grounded dozens of pilots over allegedly dubious qualifications. At the time, the civil aviation regulator said it would conduct a detailed investigation into the scandal.

Faisal told The Telegraph that mechanisms had been put in place to ensure that pilot qualifications were closely vetted to the satisfaction of UK and European safety regulators.

“We have gone through a rigorous process of setting up a new system, which involves some external examiners and people who oversee the pilot licensing," the official said, talking to the British newspaper.

“Pakistani pilots are known all over the world, and they are flying planes in all the reputable airlines. They are very sought after. So we don’t have a pilot problem as such in Pakistan.”

The national airline has upgraded its safety and maintenance systems, having its flight crews re-evaluated and certified in the UK, The Telegraph reported.