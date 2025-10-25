House help living 'a millionaire's life' arrested in Karachi for theft

This representational image shows the hands of an incarcerated person. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A domestic worker employed in Defence Housing Authority was arrested after police uncovered that he had allegedly built a fortune worth millions of rupees while serving an elderly couple, amassing luxury assets far beyond his Rs45,000 monthly salary.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as Wajid Ali, maintained four bank accounts with transactions totalling Rs18.6 million.

Police claimed he purchased a flat in Karachi, plots in Haripur and Islamabad, and gold worth over Rs10 million, in addition to owning a passenger van operating on the Haripur route.

Officials said the arrest was made on Friday by the Sahil Investigation Police, who are continuing to probe the source of the stolen funds.

Officials said the couple had employed the suspect eight years ago; over time, he gained their trust and access to bank accounts, lockers and other valuables, with large monthly remittances from the couple’s son and daughter abroad also flowing into the household.

After the elderly man’s death four years ago, the suspect continued caring for the widow and allegedly began stealing during that period, police said.

Earlier this year, a similar theft case surfaced tied to a residence in Defence. The prime suspect, Shehnaz, a long-serving domestic worker, was arrested along with her son and the driver.

According to the investigating officer at the time, police recovered about Rs4.5 million in cash, three vehicles (two cars and a motorbike), and secured documents for a shop worth around Rs7 million plus two to three flats placed under custody pending verification.

The officer said two bank accounts linked to the suspect held Rs3.1 million. Shehnaz had reportedly worked for the family for about 15 years, employed eight other maids, and allegedly began stealing despite the family’s trust.