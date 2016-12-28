Print Story
Pakistan’s macro-economic environment improving; PSX index gains 400% since 2009: Forbes

ISLAMABAD: With an improving macroeconomic environment, Pakistan Stock Exchange (KSE) index has gained close to 400% since 2009, and 40% this year alone – leaving neighbouring markets in the dust.

“Pakistan’s equities have had a number of things going their way, like an improving macroeconomic environment – rising economic growth and falling inflation and interest rates,” according to a report carried by Forbes – an American business magazine, published bi-weekly.

“The country’s economy grew close to 6 percent in 2016, up from 4.8 percent in 2015, with inflation running around 4 percent, down from 10 percent four years ago,” the report added.

The report further noted that the 10 year Treasury Bond has yielded 8 percent, down from 12.5 percent four years ago.

