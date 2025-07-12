Trump intensifies trade war with 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 2, 2025. — Reuters

Trump announces fresh tariffs in separate letters.

US, EU failed to reach comprehensive trade deal.

EU sought zero-for-zero tariffs on industrial goods.



President Donald Trump on Saturday imposed a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1 after weeks of negotiations with the key trading allies failed to reach a more comprehensive trade deal.

The fresh tariffs were announced in separate letters posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Trump issued new tariff announcements for a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.

Mexico slammed US President Donald Trump's latest threat of 30% tariffs Saturday as an "unfair deal," according to a government statement.

Mexico was informed of the new duties — which Trump said would come into effect by August 1 — during talks in the United States on Friday.

"We mentioned at the table that it was an unfair deal and that we did not agree," the Mexican economy and foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

In response to the US move, European Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU remains in full support of efforts to reach fair agreement with US.

"EU will continue to build strong trade partnerships worldwide," said President Costa, adding that free and fair trade drives prosperity, creates jobs and strengthens supply chains.

The EU had hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the US for the 27-country bloc.

The European Union had been bracing for the letter from Trump outlining his planned duties on the United States' largest trade and investment partner after a broadening of his tariff war in recent days.

The EU initially hoped to strike a comprehensive trade agreement, including zero-for-zero tariffs on industrial goods, but months of difficult talks have led to the realisation it will probably have to settle for an interim agreement and hope something better can still be negotiated.

The 27-country bloc is under conflicting pressures as powerhouse Germany urged a quick deal to safeguard its industry, while other EU members, such as France, have said EU negotiators should not cave into a one-sided deal on US terms.

Trump's cascade of tariff orders since returning to the White House has begun generating tens of billions of dollars a month in new revenue for the US government.

US customs duties revenue shot past $100 billion in the federal fiscal year through to June, according to US Treasury data on Friday.