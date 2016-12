Freddy, the world's biggest dog is nearly eight-foot tall and weighs more than 14 stones.



The exact height of Freddy is 7 feet 6 inches, which makes him the world's tallest dog.



Freddy has been crowned the tallest dog of the world by Guinness World Record.



According to reports, the weekly expense of the world's biggest dog amounts to around £100 for the owner.

