Faryal’s rebuttal renews action in Amir Khan’s family feud

Faryal Makhdoom's latest allegations have once again renewed action in her fight against boxer Amir Khan’s family.

The model today talked about the alleged physical abuse she faced at the hands of her elder sister-in-law Tabinda, who, she asserts, slapped her and pulled her hair. Faryal added that her Western attire was what triggered the violence inflicted by her sister-in-law during the eighth month of her pregnancy.

The celebrity’s wife detailed that Tabinda also backbit about her to Amir Khan’s parents. She said that when the boxer was abroad for training purposes, her in-laws coerced her to sign an agreement specifying that she would not be a part of her husband’s wealth and assets.

Speaking about why she gave in to signing the deal, Faryal explained that she wanted to prove she was a genuinely-loving wife, and not a gold digger.

According to Faryal, Amir Khan refused to believe her when she spoke to him about the matter. She thinks that it was because he didn’t want to acknowledge it to be true. However, following their daughter’s birth, the boxer nullified the contract his wife was made to sign.

Faryal claimed the annulling showed that Amir Khan still cared about her.

What's your new year resolution? A photo posted by Mariyah (@mariyah.khan) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:43am PST

Earlier on Thursday, Amir Khan's 19-year-old sister Mariyah uploaded an image on Instagram that read, "biggest lesson learnt this year is probably to not give so much of yourself to people who will not do the same for you." While there is no mention of whether this message was directed towards Faryal's family, it would be strange if it was not a response to fears of divorce voiced by the model's parents.

Four days before the aforementioned update, she had congratulated the wife of her other brother, adding, "My brother couldn't have got a better partner."

Let's see when and how Amir Khan and his family respond to these latest allegations.

