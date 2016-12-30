Five outrageous statements from Philippine President Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened corrupt government officials with the prospect of being thrown out of a helicopter mid-air, warning he has done it himself before and had no qualms about doing it again.

The fiery-tempered former prosecutor said he once hurled a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

This is not the first time that the Duterte has made outrageous statements.

Recalling his days as the mayor of Davao City and admitting to killing suspected criminals

Comparing himself to Hitler and announcing he wants to kill 3 million drug addicts in Philippines

Duterte cursed at the Pope for causing traffic delays during his visit to Philippines in 2015

On growing hostility with US President Obama

Comparing himself with US President elect Donald Trump

