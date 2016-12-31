Karachi beach reopened for citizens on New Year's eve

KARACHI: Citizens may now visit Karachi beach as it has been reopened on the New Year's eve, after ways leading to it had initially been blocked.

Citizens can take the Dollman Mall route leading to Karachi's Sea View as authorities ordered removal of containers from it, allowing enthusiastic Karachi people to go to arguably their most favourite spot in the megapolis to welcome 2017.

The police, however, warned that no one will be allowed to engage in aerial firing and that violators will be dealt with strictly.

The city police chief, in his message, said if the ones riding motorbikes sans silencers and others did not comply with commands, then they may have to spend the new year night in lock-up.

Authorities issued similar instructions for youngsters in all major cities, especially advising against one-wheeling on motorbikes.

