PIA plane clips wings with Air France jet at Pearson International

A Pakistan International Airlines plane clipped the wing of an Air France plane while taxiing to its gate at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at 6 pm ET, according to Natalie Moncur, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The Air France plane was parked at a gate at Terminal 3 when the Pakistan International Airlines plane taxied towards a gate nearby and the tips of the airplanes’ wings touched, Moncur said.

No injuries were reported and airport operations were unaffected, she added.

The PIA flight PK-789 had taken off from Lahore and landed in Toronto at around 5:50 pm, said Usman Sherazi, a passenger on board who added that he didn’t feel it when the planes made contact.

He said passengers were still waiting for their bags three hours after arrival.

#PIA #PK789, frustrated passengers being repetitively told to keep on waiting for luggage three hours after arrival at # Toronto Pearson pic.twitter.com/LnUk622iwO — Usman Sherazi (@Usman_Sherazi) January 4, 2017

A PIA spokesperson responded saying matter is under investigation.

"Matter is under investigation. Apparently it was due to some error during marshaling by the ground personnel. There's some damage to the equipment which may need replacement. Night stop has been declared at Toronto and passengers who had checked in for Toronto-Lahore flight PK-790 have been provided hotel accommodation. All steps are being taken for making the aircraft serviceable as soon as possible." the spokesperson said.

0



0





