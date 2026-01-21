 
Rainfall, strong cold spell expected in Karachi from tomorrow

Moisture from Arabian Sea strengthening westerly weather system expected in port city, says weatherman

Uneeba Zameer Shah
January 21, 2026

A view of dark clouds hovering over Karachi, August 20, 2025. — INP
KARACHI: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the port city from tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon through to the evening, a meteorological analyst said on Wednesday. 

The weatherman told Geo News that that a westerly weather system is currently being strengthened by moisture coming in from the Arabian Sea, which is likely to influence weather conditions in the city.

Under the influence of this system, Karachi may receive rainfall ranging between 8 and 20 millimetres tomorrow. The developing system could bring noticeable changes in temperature and overall weather patterns across the city as well.

Moreover, from Friday onwards, cold and fast-moving winds from Quetta are expected to blow across Karachi. The weatherman said that the speed of these winds could reach between 40 and 45 kilometres per hour, which may further intensify the feeling of cold in the city.

According to the forecast, the intensity of cold weather in Karachi is expected to remain higher than usual until Sunday. Residents are likely to experience lower temperatures along with strong winds over the next few days.

The meteorological analyst has also warned that another western weather system is expected to affect the country between January 27 and 28. This system could once again influence weather conditions in Karachi and other parts of the country.

