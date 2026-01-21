Over 2,400 fire incidents reported in Karachi last year: report

Fire department workers walk past the site, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, January 20, 2026. — Reuters

Karachi continues to witness frequent fire incidents, highlighting persistent failures in fire safety enforcement, emergency preparedness and accountability across the city.

Official records show that around 2,400 fire incidents were reported in Karachi in 2025 alone, ranging from minor blazes to major infernos causing loss of life and property, The News reported on Wednesday.

The primary responsibility for firefighting in the city rests with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Fire Brigade, with Rescue 1122 providing additional support. In major incidents, assistance is also sought from institutions such as the Karachi Port Trust and the Pakistan Navy, and other agencies. Despite the involvement of multiple departments, Karachi continues to experience devastating fire disasters on a regular basis.

Whenever a major fire breaks out, a predictable pattern follows. The story almost always begins with allegations that the fire brigade arrived late, and that had it reached the scene on time, the fire would not have spread so rapidly nor caused such extensive damage. In response, the fire brigade and other government departments are seen denying responsibility, distancing themselves from the allegations.

The narrative then typically concludes with the forming of an inquiry committee, registration of an FIR and, in some cases, the detention of a few individuals, accompanied by assurances that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence or misconduct. However, beyond these announcements, meaningful accountability remains conspicuously absent.

View of Gul Plaza after fire, with heavy machinery and rescue teams operating at MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, January 20, 2026. — PPI

The Gul Plaza fire on MA Jinnah Road has emerged as one of the most devastating fire incidents in Karachi’s history over the past decade. The blaze erupted between 10pm and 10:30pm on Saturday at a home décor shop on the mezzanine floor and rapidly engulfed the entire building.

Within a short span of time, flames spread to the second, third and fourth floors. After 39 hours of continuous firefighting efforts, the fire was finally brought under control. So far 28 bodies have been recovered, while search operations for missing persons are still under way. Burnt bodies and human remains recovered from the debris have left families of over 70 missing individuals in deep anguish.

The Gul Plaza inferno is not an isolated case. Over the past 10 years Karachi has witnessed numerous major fire incidents, particularly in malls, markets and factories, resulting in heavy financial losses and loss of lives.

On December 25, 2023, a fire had erupted at the Arshi Shopping Mall in Karimabad, which quickly spread to an adjacent residential building, killing four people and completely gutting all shops. On November 25 the same year a fire on the fourth floor of the RJ Shopping Mall had claimed 11 lives and injured 35 others.

In April 2023, a factory fire in the New Karachi Industrial Area had turned fatal for rescuers when the building collapsed during firefighting operations, killing four firefighters. In 2021 a fire at a factory in Mehran Town, Korangi, had resulted in the deaths of 16 workers.

Major fires also devastated the Cooperative Market and the Victoria Centre in Saddar, where entire markets were engulfed and reduced to ashes. In 2015 a fire at the Regent Plaza had killed 11 people and injured more than 75 others.

In August 2025, a factory had been completely damaged while nearby units suffered damage when a massive fire broke out at the factory in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (EPZ) near Landhi.

Eight workers had been injured when part of the five-storey building collapsed while they were trying to remove goods despite warnings from firefighters. The blaze also damaged three neighbouring factories. Another factory had collapsed in the Landhi EPZ in June 2025 in a massive fire.

Karachi’s deadliest fire incident occurred on September 11, 2012, at a factory in Baldia Town, where 259 workers, including women, had lost their lives — a tragedy that still stands as a grim reminder of institutional failure.

Each of these tragedies was followed by official claims of stricter action against violations, improved fire safety compliance and enforcement of building laws. However, another major fire had inevitably occurred, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

A key concern repeatedly highlighted by experts is the over-reliance on water by firefighting teams, while the use of firefighting foam, which is essential for controlling fires involving highly flammable materials, remains rare.

Equally troubling is the absence of accountability beyond private stakeholders. While building and mall owners or lower-level staff are occasionally named in FIRs, government institutions, including the fire brigade department, town administrations and the Sindh Building Control Authority, which play a crucial role in approving building plans, conducting inspections and enforcing safety standards, are rarely seen facing any serious legal or administrative action.

According to fire brigade officials, more than 2,400 fire incidents had been reported across Karachi last year. Property worth millions of rupees had been destroyed, and six people, including four women, had lost their lives while several others had been injured.

The highest number of incidents was recorded in October (278 fires), followed by November (265), March (256), April (232), February (203), June (197), May (169), August (166), July (148), September (141) and dozens in December.

Fire officials also revealed that Karachi has only 28 fire stations to serve a population of approximately "35 million", widely described as grossly insufficient to effectively handle the city’s fire emergencies.

Experts warn that unless structural reforms, modern firefighting techniques, foam-based suppression systems, and strict enforcement of fire and building safety laws are implemented alongside genuine accountability of both private stakeholders and government institutions, Karachi will continue to witness deadly fires while official promises remain confined to inquiry reports and press statements.