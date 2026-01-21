Good news for Pakistanis seeking study opportunities in Russia

This representational image shows people gathered for a graduation ceremony. — Unsplash/File

Pakistani high school graduates and university students aspiring to study abroad have an exciting opportunity ahead to pursue their education in Russia.

The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan announced the opening of official registration for the online stage of the Open Olympiad of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) for foreign citizens.

"Good news for Pakistani high school and university students who wish to continue their studies in Russia!" the embassy posted on X.

It added, "High school graduates and final-year university students are eligible to participate."

Winners will have the opportunity to receive a free education at RUDN under the Russian government quota.

According to the embassy, participants who secure first place will be eligible for a fully funded education at RUDN under the Russian government quota.

"Those finishing as runner-ups will receive significant tuition discounts and may also qualify for free education under the government quota, subject to availability after winners are admitted."

To participate, applicants must register online and upload scanned copies of their passport or national ID, along with their educational diploma or certificate and grades from the last year of study.

After successfully passing the online test, candidates will be invited to attend an individual interview as the next stage of the selection process.

Registration: https://olymp.rudn.ru/eng/main

Online test sign-up: https://olymp.rudn.ru/ctartovala-registratsiya-na-onlajn-etap-otkrytoj-olimpiady-rudn-dlya-inostrannyh-grazhdan/