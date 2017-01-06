Police station attacked in Karachi

KARACHI: A man died and two police officials were injured when unknown men attacked the Taimuria police station near Five Star Chowrangi on Friday.

According to details, the unknown men hurled a grenade at the police station, injuring an assistant sub-inspector. An exchange of fire that followed injured a traffic police officer near Five Star Chowrangi who tried to stop the men. A passerby caught in the exchange of fire succumbed to his wounds.

The injured officials were transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

According to initial investigation the same group is involved in the attacks. A 9mm weapon was used in both attacks. Officials added that the two terrorists rode a motorcycle-- none of them wore a helmet, though one covered his face with a handkerchief.

A meeting between Rangers and police officials is currently underway to discuss the incident. Wing and sector commanders of the Rangers and SSP Central of the police are among those present at the meeting.

On Wednesday, a policeman was shot dead at Rashid Minhas Road.

Sporadic incidents of firing are not unheard of in Karachi, where various political and religious groups fight for control.

The city, however, has witnessed reduced violence after the state initiated the Karachi Operation in 2013.

