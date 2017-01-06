Print Story
Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at new record high

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended the week on a brighter note, closing about the must resisted level of 49,000, developing confidence among investors.

Inside Securities Research Director, Zeeshan Afzal said textiles had the major role to turn the momentum and break the psychological level primarily on anticipations of relief package for the sector to be announced soon.

That said, investors preferred to build positions despite Panama Leaks case creating political uncertainties. NML +4.93%, anticipation of textile package for the sector to be announced soon. PAEL +0.98%, bets on strong earnings outlook and trading on lower multiple.

