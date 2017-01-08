Pakistani breaks 43 coconuts in 60 seconds to make new record

Karachi-based Rashid Naseem is now a record holder for cracking open 43 coconuts with his head, the DailyMail reported.

Naseem, who is 30 and has trained in martial arts, was successful in breaking the coconuts in merely 60 seconds.

He enjoys breaking records, and says he had to go through proper training, pain and injuries to master the art of smashing coconuts.

'It took a lot of preparation. I had to work hard on my strength because breaking a coconut by head butting can be painful,' he said.

Naseem also smashed 210 walnuts last year with his head in 60 seconds. He also boasts of a record for crushing the highest number of drink cans.

'I have already attempted five Guinness records. But my aim to make 50 records and make my country proud,' Naseem vowed.

