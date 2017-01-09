BSF soldier shames Modi govt over deplorable working conditions

NEW DELHI: An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, deployed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has shamed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing the plight of troops serving at the border.

In a video shared on Facebook, sepoy Tej Bahadur Yadav revealed some bitter truths about the forces, alleging that the higher officials sell off supplies meant for troops, often forcing them to go to bed on empty stomachs.

The video has gone viral on social media and has prompted an inquiry by BSF authorities.

"Governments change, but our situation doesn't change… We only get a paratha and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables... we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get 'dal' (pulses) which only has 'haldi' (turmeric) and salt... with roti. This is the quality of the food we get... how can a jawan do his duty?” Yadav said.

"I request the Prime Minister to get this probed... no one shows our plight," he said.

The soldier also voiced fears for disciplinary action against him for showing the truth.

Taking notice of the video, the BSF said in a tweet, "BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps(troops). Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already rchd (reached) the location."

Tej Bahadur Yadav is currently deployed at the Line of Control (LoC), where the Indian army is responsible of food and logistics to BSF troops, as they work under its command, according to the CNN-News 18.

