Pregnant British man postpones gender transition process

Picture courtesy: The Sun

LONDON: A British transgender man Hayden Cross —who was born female —has postponed his gender transition process to have a baby.

Cross is expected to become the UK's first male to give birth after finding a sperm donor on a social media platform.

The 20-year-old is already half-way through his hormone treatment to transform completely from a woman to a man and has been living the life of a male legally for three years.

After his child is born, he will complete his transition which will remove his breasts and ovaries.

He told the Sun on Sunday: 'I want the baby to have the best. I'll be the greatest dad.'

He said: 'I faced the prospect of not becoming the man I am supposed to be, physically, or a dad.

'So I didn't feel like I had any choice but to have a baby now then get back to transitioning,' the Daily Mail reported.

Who is Hayden Cross?

Hayden was born a girl called Paige 20 years ago but has lived the past three years as a man after legally changing his name and gender.

He was brought up in Gloucester with his parents, sister Sky, 21, and brothers Jordan, 19, Robert, 16 in a three-bedroom home.

He was educated at an all-girls school, but was excluded when he was just 14 years old.

He is now legally male and has begun hormone treatment – but put his transition on hold so he could have a baby.

The 20-year-old was on the NHS gender transition process, which costs an average of £29,000, had been taking male hormones ahead of an operation to remove his breasts and ovaries.

But after finding a sperm donor on Facebook, he is now 17 weeks pregnant.

 

