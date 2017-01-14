KARACHI: Over 100 endangered green turtles appeared on the coast of the city.
The video made by a representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) shows the green turtles on the Sandspit beach.
The WWF classifies green turtles as endangered because they are threatened by overharvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, being caught in fishing gear and loss of nesting beach sites.
Green turtles are found mainly in tropical and subtropical waters.
Over 100 endangered green turtles appear on Karachi coast was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Karachi, Turtle, Green Turtle, Karachi Beach, Karachi News, Wwf, Amazing News, Pakistan News, Geo News, Green Turtle, Karachi, Wwf, Iucn. Permanent link to the news story "Over 100 endangered green turtles appear on Karachi coast" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127323-Over-100-endangered-green-turtles-appear-on-Karachi-coast
.