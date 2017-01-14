Over 100 endangered green turtles appear on Karachi coast

Related Stories Wildlife officials seize over 500 turtles in Karachi

KARACHI: Over 100 endangered green turtles appeared on the coast of the city.

The video made by a representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) shows the green turtles on the Sandspit beach.

The WWF classifies green turtles as endangered because they are threatened by overharvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, being caught in fishing gear and loss of nesting beach sites.

Green turtles are found mainly in tropical and subtropical waters.

