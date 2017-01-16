Mushfiqur rushed to hospital after head hit

WELLINGTON: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was taken to hospital after being felled by a Tim Southee delivery on the final morning of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Monday.

Medical staff from both sides rushed to the wicket to tend to the diminutive batsman while an ambulance was driven on to the field.

Mushfiqur made 159 in the first innings but did not field because of injuries to his hands.

Short-pitched deliveries have been a feature of the Test with New Zealand batsman Mitchell Santner taking a fierce blow to the head from Taskin Ahmed while Neil Wagner was hit three times by Kamrul Islam drawing blood from his chin.

When Mushfiqur was injured, Bangladesh were 114-5 in their second innings, leading New Zealand by 170.

Meanwhile, there was doubt whether Imrul Kayes would finish his innings after being taken to the hospital late on the fourth day after he damaged a hip joint diving to complete a single.

