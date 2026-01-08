PSA Karachi Open: Noor Zaman advances as Egyptian player walks out

An undated picture of Pakistan's squash player Noor Zaman. — Facebook/Noor Zaman/File

Pakistan's Noor Zaman advanced to the quarter-finals of the PSA Karachi Open Championship after causing an upset by defeating Egypt's eighth seed, Fares Dessouky, in a dramatic encounter.

The Egyptian player took an early advantage by winning the first two sets, putting Zaman under pressure. However, Zaman staged a strong comeback, claiming the third and fourth sets to level the match and force a deciding fifth set.

Controversy marked the final set, as Dessouky appeared visibly angry over decisions made by a Pakistani referee. The situation escalated when the Egyptian player walked off the court in protest before the set could be completed.

Following the abandonment of the fifth and deciding set, the referee awarded the match to Noor Zaman, confirming his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Pakistani squash ace had earlier secured a hard-fought 3–2 victory over France’s Melvil Scianimanico on the opening day of the tournament.

A rising star of Pakistan squash, Zaman has produced a series of notable performances on the international circuit. In October last year, he stunned world No. 20 and fifth seed Gregoire Marche of France at the Open Squash Classic in New York.

His recent successes also include winning the Nash Cup 2025 title in London, Canada, in September last year, where he defeated Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in straight games in the final.

Zaman further underlined his growing stature by clinching the inaugural WSF World Under-23 Squash Championships title in April 2025, edging past Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey in a gripping final.