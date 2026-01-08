Ali Tareen skips historic auction for two new PSL franchises

An un-dated picture of former Multan Sultans' owner Ali Tareen. — Facebook/AliKhanTareenOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Ali Tareen has decided not to take part in the Pakistan Super League’s upcoming franchise auction, opting out as the tournament moves toward a major expansion with eight teams and 10 qualified bidders set to participate in the process.

Tareen shared his decision on the X, reflecting on his journey with the Multan Sultans and his deep connection to South Punjab.

"After careful consideration, my family and I have decided not to participate in today's PSL franchise auction," Tareen wrote.

He emphasised that his involvement with the Multan Sultans was about more than just owning a cricket team.

"Our time with Multan Sultans was never just about owning a cricket team. It was about South Punjab. About giving a voice to a region that had been overlooked for too long. That's what drove everything we built," he said.

Looking ahead, Tareen indicated that any potential return to the PSL would remain tied to his passion for South Punjab.

"If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. This year, I'll be in the stands, cheering for the players and celebrating with the fans. And when the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready," he stated.

He concluded by wishing luck to prospective team owners at the auction.

"Wishing all the bidders the best. May the most outspoken owner win," he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it will take temporary control of the Multan Sultans franchise for the 11th edition of the PSL, scheduled to be held between March and May.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed during a media conference that the board would operate the franchise for one season before initiating the auction process following PSL 11.

"Multan Sultans will be operated by the PCB this year. Once the PSL concludes, we will carry out the auction process and put the franchise up for sale. However, for this season, the board will run the Sultans," Naqvi said.

He added that an interim management structure would be implemented soon.

"For this purpose, we will appoint an acting head within the next eight to ten days who will oversee the team. A professional cricketer will be brought in to manage Multan Sultans for this season," he said.