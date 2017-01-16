Print Story
X

PML-N (UK) vice president survives assassination attempt

GNGEO NEWS

World
PML-N (UK) vice president survives assassination attempt

Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (UK) Malik Faisal Awan survived an attempted murder on Sunday at his residence.

Malik Faisal was having dinner with his family when he was attacked by a knife-wielding man.

The PML-N leader survived the attack although was left injured by the attempt.

Police have collected evidence from his house and are further investigating into the matter.

Faisal claims that the same group which attacked Zubair Gull, PML-N (UK) President two weeks ago, is involved in the attack on him as well.

PML-N (UK) vice president survives assassination attempt was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Pmln, Uk, Politics, Assassination Attempt, Pakistan, World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News. Permanent link to the news story "PML-N (UK) vice president survives assassination attempt" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127457-PML-N-UK-vice-president-survives-assassination-attempt.

GEO TV NETWORK