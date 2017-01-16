PML-N (UK) vice president survives assassination attempt

Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (UK) Malik Faisal Awan survived an attempted murder on Sunday at his residence.



Malik Faisal was having dinner with his family when he was attacked by a knife-wielding man.



The PML-N leader survived the attack although was left injured by the attempt.



Police have collected evidence from his house and are further investigating into the matter.



Faisal claims that the same group which attacked Zubair Gull, PML-N (UK) President two weeks ago, is involved in the attack on him as well.

0



0





