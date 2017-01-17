Trump praises the wrong Ivanka on Twitter

US President-elect Donald Trump is no stranger to Twitter. Trump wanted to praise his daughter Ivanka on Twitter but accidently sent a message to another person by the same name.

The US-president elect retweeted a message which said his daughter was a great woman with real character and class. However, the wrong Ivanka was tagged in the Tweet- this Ivanka is a resident of Brighton, England.

The woman tagged in the Tweet responded to the US President-elect, tweeting: “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about climate change.

