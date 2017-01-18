Google app update now covers your failed searches due to patchy Internet

The latest update of Google’s Android app – rolled out on January 16, 2017 – developers have addressed something we all experience too often: having an inconsistent Internet connection or losing signal in some areas, causing whatever we do to pause mid-process.

The Google app will now save any search query that fails to yield results due to momentary loss of Internet access. It will remember what a user has asked the search engine, and will return the results once proper Internet connection is reestablished.

Furthermore, all available search engine result pages (SERPs) will be retained right after they are listed down, so that if there’s a temporary unavailability of Internet, users can surf through while they wait to get back online.

In its official blog post, Google product manager Shekhar Sharad mentioned that users should “feel free to queue up your searches, put your phone away and carry on with your day. The Google app will work behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver your search results once completed.”

The feature doesn’t use additional data or significantly impact the device’s battery life. It can also be availed if the phone is put on airplane mode.

