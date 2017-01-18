Print Story
25 dead in car bomb attack on Mali military camp -army

BAMAKO: Twenty-five people were killed and others were injured when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated on Wednesday at a military camp in Mali´s northern city of Gao, according to a provisional death toll announced by the army.

The camp was housing government soldiers as well as members of various rival armed groups, who together conduct mixed
patrols in line with a UN-brokered peace accord aimed at quelling violence in Mali´s restive desert north.

