25 dead in car bomb attack on Mali military camp -army

BAMAKO: Twenty-five people were killed and others were injured when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated on Wednesday at a military camp in Mali´s northern city of Gao, according to a provisional death toll announced by the army.

The camp was housing government soldiers as well as members of various rival armed groups, who together conduct mixed

patrols in line with a UN-brokered peace accord aimed at quelling violence in Mali´s restive desert north.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

0



0





