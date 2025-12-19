Trump administration suspends US green card lottery

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before a House Homeland Security hearing on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, May 14, 2025. — Reuters

Noem says suspect entered via DV1 in 2017.

USCIS ordered to pause programme immediately.

Lottery awards up to 55,000 visas annually.

WASHINGTON: US homeland security chief Kristi Noem suspended a green card lottery on Thursday, saying it was used by the suspect in a mass shooting at Brown University.

Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, is accused of bursting into a building at the Ivy League school on December 13 and opening fire on students sitting exams, killing two and wounding nine.

He is also accused of killing a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) two days later.

Noem wrote on social media that Neves Valente "entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card."

"At President Trump's direction, I am immediately directing USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program," Noem wrote.

"This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country."

Neves Valente was found dead by suicide after a days-long manhunt, police said on Thursday evening.

The US green card lottery grants up to 55,000 permanent resident visas annually to people "from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States," according to the State Department.

To qualify, applicants must have at least a high school education or two years of training or work experience.

They also go through a vetting process that includes an interview.

Trump administration also intends to increase its efforts to strip some naturalised Americans of their US citizenship, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing internal guidance.

The USCIS guidance, which was issued on Tuesday, asks its field offices to "supply Office of Immigration Litigation with 100-200 denaturalisation cases per month" in the upcoming 2026 fiscal year, according to the newspaper.

The guidance comes as Trump has spent much of this year closing loopholes in the immigration system and throwing up roadblocks for people seeking to enter and stay in the country.

US President Donald Trump has carried out an aggressive immigration agenda, including imposing travel bans and an attempt to end birthright citizenship since January.

His administration most recently paused immigration applications, including green card and US citizenship processing, filed by immigrants from 19 non-European countries.



— With additional input from Reuters