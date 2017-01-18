Major politicians receive fake bank receipts worth millions

ISLAMABAD: In a bizarre series of events, the major politicians of the country started receiving fake bank receipts worth billion of rupees in just a matter of few days, it emerged on Wednesday.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and other parliamentarians got embroiled in an apparent 'financial fiasco'.

Syed Khursheed Shah upon arrival at the Opposition chamber today, received fixed deposit bank receipt of Rs 10 crore under his name.

The chamber staff put before him the TDR (term deposit receipt) of the SME Bank mentioning the hefty amount the moment he arrived at his chamber.

The opposition leader looked surprised as well as worried. Expressing ignorance of the matter, he instructed his staff to contact the relevant bank immediately on the subject.

When contacted, the bank officials declared the TDR to be fake and said they did not issue any such deposit receipt.

Following this, Khursheed Shah instructed his staff to write a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Chairman Senate receives bank receipt

Following the unusual scenario with the Opposition leader, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani also received a SME bank receipt at his home.

The Chairman Senate said that the receipt stated that he had deposited Rs10 crore in the bank.

Rabbani ordered an inquiry into the matter, calling the receipt fake.

"This receipt is fraud, I don't have an account in that bank," he said.

Ayaz Sadiq faces similar situation

Recently, details emerged of ‘fake transaction’ of billions of rupees from Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s bank account.

The NA Speaker wrote a letter to the Governor State Bank, stating that the matter should be immediately investigated and he should be updated promptly on it.

The NA Speaker’s office was informed by the bank that the transaction is fake, while the office also directed the governor SB to present a report on it.

The FIA has also been given directions to investigate the matter.

SBP on the trail

Spokesman State Bank of Pakistan, Abid Qamar has confirmed that the national bank received a letter from the National Aseembly, mentioning financial transactions concerning several parliamentarians’ bank accounts.

The SBP gave directions to its relevant departments to carry an inquiry on the matter and take requisite measures following an investigation.

