Sindh to resume physical classes at educational institutions from April 1

Students leave for their homes after school timings end on May 10, 2023. — Online

Online classes held from March 16-31 amid austerity plans.

Decision aligned with PM Shehbaz’s energy conservation plan.

All educational institutions to remain closed on Saturdays.



KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced that physical classes at all educational institutions across the province will resume from April 1.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Memon said that schools, colleges, and universities will resume in-person teaching starting Wednesday, replacing online classes. He added that all educational institutions will remain closed on Saturdays.

All public and private institutions had remained closed from March 16 to 31 for curriculum activities, in line with the provincial government’s austerity measures and the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict.

The nationwide austerity initiative, announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, includes spending curbs and energy conservation measures to cope with the global fuel crisis triggered by the Middle East tensions.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah confirmed that the new academic year in Sindh will start from April 1, with schools observing a two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

He extended his best wishes on the start of the academic year and urged students and staff to make the most of in-person learning.

On March 10, the Sindh government announced a 50% reduction in fuel consumption for official vehicles until April, with 60% of the vehicles remaining off the roads during the same period.

The provincial ministers also decided to forgo their salaries and allowances for three months. Speaking at a press conference on March 10, Memon confirmed that no pay would be drawn for April, May, and June as part of the austerity drive.

The government had also imposed a ban on the purchase of new vehicles and furniture, and refreshments in government offices will remain prohibited until April.